RAYMOND – The Raymond Central boys basketball team split a pair of games on the hardwood last week.
The Mustangs fell to 0-3 after falling at home 46-28 against the undefeated Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines on Dec. 12.
The Mustangs struggled offensively the entire game, falling behind 10-3 after one quarter and 21-13 at the half.
The Mustangs converted on just 24 percent from the field (11-46) and made just 1-of-22 from behind the 3-point line. Raymond Central also converted on just 5-of-15 from the free throw line.
The Mustangs were also outrebounded 47-21 by the Wolverines.
Senior Ethan Boyd led the Mustangs with six points and added two steals and two rebounds.
Senior Logan Black added five points and six rebounds.
The Mustangs returned to the floor on Saturday to play host to conference foe Syracuse.
The Mustangs outscored the Rockets 18-8 in the fourth quarter and pulled out the 58-52 home win.
“This is a really big win for us as it provides a little bit of payoff for all the hard work the guys have been putting in. Adjusting to new expectations and coaches can be difficult but they have taken it in stride and have really worked to get better,” said first-year Coach Andrew Placke.
Sophomore Eli White scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Mustangs in scoring. He added five rebounds and four assists.
“Eli White set the tone early with a couple big threes.” Placke added.
Sophomore Andrew Otto added 12 points against the Rockets.
Boyd added nine points, six rebounds and five steals.
Raymond Central shot 50 percent from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers.
