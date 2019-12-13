RAYMOND – A poor second quarter doomed the Raymond Central Mustangs in their season opener at home against the Aquinas Catholic Monarchs on Dec. 6.
The Mustangs were tied with the Monarchs at six after eight minutes, but the visitors outscored the home team 19-3 in the second quarter to take control of the game. Aquinas ended up winning by a score of 49-27.
The Mustangs were limited to nine field goals and eight free throws.
The Mustangs were outrebounded 35-26 and committed 27 turnovers.
Sophomore Rachel Potter played well for RC. She finished with a team-high nine points to go with three rebounds and two steals.
Senior Kassidy Johnson added eight points and five rebounds.
The Mustangs returned to the floor less than 24 hours later to do battle with a talented Milford Eagle team on Saturday. The Eagles broke the game open with a 33-point second quarter and rolled to a 67-28 victory.
Raymond Central trailed 10-5 after one quarter, but were outscored 33-10 in the second quarter by the Eagles.
The Mustangs shot just 22 percent from the field and made just 6-of-11 from the free throw line.
Thirty-five turnovers plagued Raymond Central throughout the contest.
Senior Katelyn Komenda led the Mustangs in scoring with nine points to go along with four rebounds.
Senior Katherine Sydik added six points and sophomore Emaree Harris pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.
