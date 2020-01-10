NORTH BEND – A week after winning the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament, the Raymond Central boys basketball team was beaten by the undefeated North Bend Central 65-22 on the road Jan. 4.
The Mustangs trailed 22-7 after one quarter and were down 43-11 at the half.
“It was a tough loss against one of the two best teams in C1. They are really long and athletic and when they play hard they are really tough to score against. We struggled with their length and ball pressure which led to too many easy run outs for the Tigers. Unfortunately it is the one game where we looked shocked and that affected our aggressiveness and willingness to play hard,” said Raymond Central Coach Andrew Placke.
Sophomore Andrew Otto led the Mustangs with nine points.
Sophomore Eli White added four more in the scoring column.
