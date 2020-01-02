WEEPING WATER – The Raymond Central boys basketball team improved to 3-5 on the season after picking up a pair of wins in the annual Weeping Water Holiday Tournament.
The Mustangs opened the tournament with a 69-42 win over the Lewiston Tigers on Dec. 27.
The game remained close throughout a competitive first half, before the Mustangs were able to settle on a 26-21 halftime lead.
The Mustangs outscored the Tigers 33-21 in the second half behind the play of sophomores Eli White and Andrew Otto.
The duo combined for 34 points, with White leading all scorers with 19 points.
“We really struggled to make shots in the first half as we were rusty from break. I thought that we came out and played really well in the second half,” said Raymond Central Coach Andrew Placke.
The Mustangs turned the ball over just 14 times while forcing 25 Tiger miscues.
The 69 points were a season-high for the Mustangs. Raymond Central shot 41 percent from the field and made 17-of-27 from the free throw line.
Eleven different players scored for the Mustangs.
Raymond Central made it two wins in row on Saturday when they raced past the Sterling Jets 51-39.
Raymond Central led 18-11 after one quarter and never trailed.
“Our ability to drive into the interior really put pressure on their different defenses. Unfortunately we had a tough time finishing inside buckets. We were able to turn them over early in the game which led to easy transition points and tough defense down the stretch sealed it,” Placke added.
Senior Ethan Boyd led the Mustangs with 11 points to go along with seven rebounds.
White and junior Michael Potter combined for 17 more against the Jets.
The Mustangs shot 39 percent from the field and converted on 11-of-17 from the free throw line.
The Mustangs will travel to North Bend to take on the NBC Tigers on Jan. 4.
