RAYMOND – A poor start cost the Raymond Central boys basketball team in their final regular season contest at home against the Schuyler Warriors on Feb. 21.
Schuyler led 29-12 at the half and withstood a second half rally by the Mustangs to pull out the 50-37 road win.
The Mustangs shot just 23 percent from the field, missed on nine of their 26 free throws and turned the ball over 25 times against the Warriors.
Sophomore Eli White poured in a game-high 17 points and added three rebounds and two steals.
Junior Michael Potter filled up the stat sheet with six points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sophomore Andrew Otto scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.
“We were able to make a few adjustments and speed them up in the second half but we dug too deep of a hole in the first. After being up 5-1, Schuyler was able to go on a 25-0 run fueled by easy looks off offensive boards. We really struggled against their length in the first half,” said Raymond Central Coach Andrew Placke.
The loss dropped the Mustangs record to 4-18.
Raymond Central began postseason play on Feb. 25 against Lincoln Christian.
Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
