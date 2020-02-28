LINCOLN – The Raymond Central girls basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 56-24 setback at the hands of Lincoln Lutheran in the opening round of the Class C1-5 sub-district tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School on Feb. 17.
The Mustangs scored 12 of their 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Thirty-two turnovers and 29 percent shooting from the field hampered the Mustangs chances of winning.
Senior Kassidy Johnson led the way with nine points for the Mustangs and added six rebounds and three steals.
Senior Katelyn Komenda and sophomore Rachel Potter added five points apiece.
Sophomore Abbie Hudson grabbed six rebounds against the Warriors.
The loss ended the Mustang season with a record of 1-22.
