FORT CALHOUN – The Raymond Central boys basketball team ended an 11 game losing streak on Feb. 11 when they were able to get past Louisville 52-46 at home.
The Mustangs put together a strong offensive first half and led 28-22 after 16 minutes.
The offense lagged in the third quarter, leading to just seven points, but the Mustangs were able to rely on their strong play on the defensive end of the floor.
“Our defense was really able to confuse and frustrate them and we showed our best effort since the opening weekend of the season. We knew we would have to try and stop Hrabik inside who is having a good year for them and our big guys did a good job of staying in front and drawing a couple offensive fouls on him,” said Raymond Central Coach Andrew Placke.
The Mustangs were able to maintain their lead over the final eight minutes by converting at the free throw line.
Junior Michael Potter converted on five critical free throws in the fourth quarter to help preserve the win.
“Big credit to Michael potter on hitting free throws down the stretch to keep it out of reach,” added Placke.
Sophomore Eli White led the Mustangs on the offensive end with 15 points.
Potter added nine points and led the team with four assists.
Senior Logan Black scored nine points and added four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sophomore Andrew Otto came through with seven points and four rebounds.
After the home win, the Mustangs took to the road on Valentine’s Day to do battle with conference foe Fort Calhoun.
The Mustangs had a rough night on the road and were defeated by the Pioneers 67-33.
The loss to FC dropped the Mustang record to 4-17 on the season.
The Mustangs will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Schuyler on Feb. 21.
