RAYMOND – Raymond Central sophomore Rachel Potter and senior Katherine Sydik earned second team All-Area honors last week.
Potter played all over the field for the Mustangs, including pitcher while leading the team with a .370 average. She was disciplined at the plate and struck out only one time.
She scored 13 runs and stole six bases.
“With limited numbers and only one regular pitcher, Rachel was the go-to utility player, including pitcher. When our pitcher was hurt, she understood the team needed her to pitch and she did it with confidence and to the best of her ability,” said Raymond Central Coach Barb Ohnoutka.
Sydik started in center field for the Mustangs and hit .310 with four home runs and 10 RBI.
“Katherine made the decision in the offseason to take ownership of her senior year and she worked hard to reach her goals. She was one of the team captains and I relied on her to mentor the younger outfield players,” Ohnoutka added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.