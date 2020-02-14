SPRINGIFIELD – The Raymond Central Mustang boys basketball started the week with a 57-45 setback at the hands of Nebraska City on the road Feb. 6.
A slow started slowed the Mustang progress against the Pioneers.
The home team was able to build a 31-21 lead at the half.
The Mustangs outscored the Pioneers 19-9 over the final eight minutes, but the comeback effort would come up 12 points short.
“We battled through tough circumstances and adversity much better than we have lately so that is encouraging. However we couldn’t match their intensity in the third quarter and despite playing really well in the fourth quarter couldn’t come all the way back. I am proud of the effort overall however,” said Raymond Central Coach Andrew Placke.
Mustang Eli White scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Senior Logan Black added eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Mustangs remained on the road on Saturday afternoon when they traveled to Springfield to take on the Platteview Trojans.
The Mustangs could not keep up with the hot-shooting Trojans and were defeated 70-35 on the road.
The Trojans blitzed the Mustangs in the first half, outscoring the visitors 41-12.
White led RC with 10 points and added three rebounds.
Black and senior Mikey McCoy each added five points apiece against the Trojans.
The losses dropped the Mustang record to 3-16 on the season.
