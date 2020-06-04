LINCOLN – As with other sporting activities along with the health and safety of all, the Southeast Nebraska All Star Games and the Coaches/Media Golf Tournament have been cancelled this summer due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Southeast Community College, however, would still like to announce and honor the Annual Southeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball and Basketball Teams for 2020.
The All-star volleyball girls East team includes Annika Evans, Molly Grosshans and alternates Abby Plouzek and Atley Carey, all of Waverly.
The All-star basketball girls East team includes Julia Martin and Ellie Bream of Waverly.
The All-star basketball boys East team includes Noah Stoddard of Waverly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.