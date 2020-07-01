OMAHA – The Waverly Senior Legion baseball team played eight games last week, culminating with a 5-0 shutout loss to Omaha Skutt Catholic.
The week started with the Eastern Nebraska Senior League Tournament in Waverly with a contest against a talented Norris squad on June 23.
Norris scored five runs in the third inning and hung on for the 8-3 win over the Vikings.
Viking Ethan Kastens delivered a two-run double in the third inning to cut the lead to 5-2.
Zane Schawang added two hits for the Vikings.
Logan Black suffered the loss for Waverly.
Later on Tuesday, the Vikings returned to the diamond for a contest with Nebraska City.
The Vikings got RBI base hits from Riley Marsh and Nolan Wiese in the second inning and pitchers Ian Lanik and Schawang made them stand up while combining to allow just one run on four hits in the 2-1 Viking win.
The Vikings returned to action on Wednesday with a 6-2 victory over Omaha Concordia.
Waverly scored four runs in the fourth and led 6-0 before Concordia was able to plate two in the seventh inning.
Waverly finished with 10 base hits and were led by Wiese, Schawang and Ian Steinmeyer who came through with two hits apiece. Treyton Kozal also drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning.
Payton Engel earned the win on the mound after scattering two hits and striking out six in five innings.
Waverly scored 15 runs and cruised to the 15-2 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday night.
Waverly scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to put the game on ice.
Steinmeyer, Caden Brown and Kastens combined for seven of the 14 Viking hits.
Kastens and Wiese drove in three runs apiece.
Cameron Hyde earned the win on the mound.
After league tournament play the Vikings returned to the diamond for a game against Lincoln Pius on June 26 in Lincoln.
The Vikings led 5-3 when the game was called due to lightning. The teams returned to the field on Saturday morning and the Vikings hung on for the 7-3 win.
Steinmeyer pounded out 10 hits and drove in a team-high four runs against Pius.
After a short break, the Vikings returned to the field against Elkhorn.
RBI singles from Engel and Steinmeyer proved to be the difference in the 2-1 win for the Vikings.
A couple hours later the Vikings were defeated by Lincoln High by a score of 6-1.
Three errors cost the Vikings.
Lincoln High scored all six of their runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Waverly finished with just six base hits.
Levi Powell drove in the lone Viking run.
On Sunday the Vikings took the field against Omaha Skutt Catholic in the semifinals of the Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial tournament.
Waverly was limited to just four hits and were shutout 5-0.
Lanik was tagged with the loss, but pitched well for the Vikings.
The Viking record stands at 8-3 on the season.
