WAVERLY – The Waverly Vikings dropped a pair of games to open the season against tough opponents.
The Lady Vikings were defeated 57-40 on the road at the hands of top-ranked Grand Island Northwest on Dec. 6.
In a rematch of last season’s Class B state semifinal, it was Northwest who grabbed the halftime lead.
The home team led 27-21 at the end of two quarters, but Waverly battled back to close the gap to 39-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Northwest turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter and outscored the visitors 18-4 over the final eight minutes.
Viking Ellie Bream led her team in scoring with 13 points and sank a trio of 3-pointers.
Teammate Julia Martin scored six of her eight points in the second half.
Paige Radenslaben and Leah Rasmussen scored six points apiece for the Lady Vikes.
The Vikings returned home for a game against Class Elkhorn on Saturday afternoon.
Waverly was outscored 37-12 in the second and third quarters and was defeated 56-39 at Waverly High School.
Macy Persinger led Waverly in scoring with nine points while Martin and Morgan Dehning combined for 15 more against the Antlers.
The Vikings played at York High School on Dec. 12. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
