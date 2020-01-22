WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking girls basketball team dropped a 61-25 decision at home against the Beatrice Lady Orange in Waverly on Jan. 14.
The Vikings trailed 16-6 after one quarter and were outscored by the Orange 21-3 in the second quarter.
Three different Vikings accounted for 23 of the team’s 25 points against Beatrice.
Senior Julia Martin scored eight points, senior Ellie Bream scored eight points and sophomore Emelia Rourke chipped in seven more.
The Lady Vikings returned to the floor on Jan. 16 when they traveled to Bennington to take on the 11-1 Badgers.
The Lady Vikings gave up 49 first half points and were defeated by the Badgers 65-25.
Waverly scored 18 first half points, but were limited to just seven in the second half.
Bream scored nine of her team high 12 points in the first half.
Martin added seven points.
The Lady Vikings returned to the court on Jan. 18 to play host to the Seward Bluejays.
The Lady Vikes battled for four quarters, but came out on the short end of a 54-48 score.
Waverly trailed 38-37 going into the final quarter, but the Bluejays outscored the home team 16-11 over the final eight minutes.
Three different Lady Vikings scored in double figures led by 11 points apiece from Martin and Bream. Rourke added 10 more.
The three losses dropped the Lady Viking record to 1-12 on the season.
