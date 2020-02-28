CRETE – The Waverly Lady Vikings saw their season come to an end one win short of qualifying for the Nebraska State Basketball Championships for a second straight year.
The Vikings were defeated by the Crete Cardinals 49-20 at Crete High School on Feb. 22 in the Class B-1 District Final.
Prior to playing the Cardinals the Lady Vikes notched wins over Nebraska City and Plattsmouth in the Class B-3 sub-district tournament at Plattsmouth High School.
Waverly opened postseason play with a 41-32 victory over Nebraska City on Feb. 17.
Waverly overcame a slow offensive start and pulled away in the second half for the win.
The Lady Vikings scored only four points in the first quarter, but rallied to score 27 in the second half to pull out the win.
Senior Julia Martin led the way with 17 points. Teammate Ellie Bream added nine more.
“There seemed to be a lid on The basket the first half. Our girls created good looks for themselves and For others but for one reason or another the ball would just roll out. The second half senior Julia Martin did a great job of getting to the hole and putting pressure on the Neb city defense,” said Waverly Coach John Cockerill.
The win put the Lady Vikes into the sub-district final contest against the host Plattsmouth Blue Devils.
The Lady Vikes again got off to a slow start, but recovered in time to record a 47-39 victory.
Waverly trailed 10-7 after one quarter, but rallied to lead 24-18 at the half.
Martin played well again and led Waverly with 15 points. Bream, junior Macy Persinger and senior Morgan Dehning each added eight points against the Devils.
The win vaulted the Lady Vikes into the Class B-1 district final against top-ranked Crete on Feb. 22.
The Lady Vikings played Class B’s top team even over the opening eight minutes.
However, the Cardinals were able to outscore Waverly 37-8 over the final three quarters.
Sophomore Maci Steckelberg nailed a pair of first quarter 3-pointers and scored six of the 20 Lady Viking points.
Bream added five more.
The loss ended the Vikings season with a record of 5-17.
