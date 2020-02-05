ELKHORN – The Waverly Viking wrestling team fell in dual action at the hands of Raymond Central on Jan. 28 in Raymond by a score of 52-24. The dual loss dropped the Viking record to 5-14 on the season.
After losing to the Mustangs, the Vikings returned to action on Saturday at the Eastern Midland Conference Championships at Elkhorn High School.
The Vikings finished sixth at the conference meet after scoring 87 team points.
Viking grapplers Trae Greve and Evan Canoyer were crowned conference champions.
Greve (126) improved to 19-5 on the season after notching a pair of wins.
Canoyer returned to action after missing a month and did not appear to miss a beat. He improved to 18-1 on the year after notching three more pins while winning the 170-pound gold medal.
Sophomore Wyatt Fanning added a second-place medal at the meet and scored 16 team points while wrestling at 195. Fanning’s lone loss came against Dexter Larsen of Blair in the 195-pound match for gold.
Viking Warren Rolf added a third place finish at the meet after notching a 1-0 decision over Conner Brecht of Bennington in the 152-pound match for third.
Vikings Kemper Reed (120), Garrett Jenkins (145) and Nate Leininger (182) all finished fourth at the conference meet.
