WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking boys basketball team dropped a 47-39 conference decision at the hands of the Norris Titans.
The two teams traded blows like heavyweight fighters over 32 minutes.
“We knew this was going to be a dog fight and that exactly what it was. Credit to Norris and their game plan, they wanted Noah to work at getting his touches and challenged everything he would do,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.
The Titans limited leading scorer Noah Stoddard to just seven points, three rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore Cole Murray and junior Andrew Heffelfinger led the home team with 10 points apiece against the Titans.
“I was very pleased with our effort, intensity, communication, and execution of our own game plan, but we could not put the ball in the hole
The Vikings next contest will be on Saturday when they welcome the Seward Bluejays to town for another conference battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.