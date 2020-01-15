WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking wrestling team finished 1-5 at the two-day Eastern Midland Conference Dual Tournament held in Waverly on Jan. 10-11.
The Vikings recorded a 52-21 team win over Elkhorn for their lone dual victory.
The Vikings were defeated by Norris (38-40), Plattsmouth (34-45), Nebraska City (13-52), Blair (25-51) and Bennington (21-52).
The Vikings wrestled without junior Evan Canoyer and sophomore Trevor Brown two grapplers who combined to win 95 matches last season.
Vikings Jacob Krauter did wrestle and he finished with a record of 5-1 while competing in the 220 and 285-pound weight divisions.
Krauter won five contested matches and his only loss came at the hands of Jake Stier of Bennington at 285.
Viking junior Trae Greve finished 4-2 at the conference dual tournament after winning four contested matches while splitting time at 126 and 132. Greve was defeated by Matthew Coe of Bennington and Dominic Cherek of Plattsmouth.
Kemper Reed wrestled five times and finished with a record of 3-2. His losses came against Alex Wright of Nebraska City and Caden Eggleston of Norris.
Viking Wyatt Fanning finished with a record of 3-3 over the weekend while competing in five contested matches. Fanning finished 1-2 while competing at 195 and 2-1 at 220.
