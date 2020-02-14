HASTINGS – The Waverly Viking wrestling team finished the regular season with a meet in Hastings on Friday afternoon.
Nine Viking wrestlers took part in the annual Adams Central Invitational.
The Vikings finished fifth at the meet after scoring 114 team points.
Junior Trae Greve struck gold at the invite winning all three of his matches at 126 pounds including a 10-6 decision over Nate Hartman of Millard West. The win improved Greve’s season record to 23-5.
Junior Evan Canoyer improved to 22-1 by notching four pinfall victories at 170. It took Canoyer just 41 seconds to pin Mack Owens in the 170-pound match for gold.
Sophomore Wyatt Fanning finished with a record of 3-1 in Hastings while competing at 220-pounds. Fanning improved to 25-9 with a pinfall victory over Benny Alfaro of Fremont in the match for third place.
120-pound freshman Kemper Reed added a fourth place finish at the meet after finishing with a record of 2-2. His record stands at 17-14 on the season.
152-pound sophomore Warren Rolf also finished fourth at the meet after scoring 12 team points. Rolf improved to 17-21 after going 2-2 on Friday afternoon.
The Vikings will wrestle in Blair at the Class B-2 District tournament beginning on Feb. 14.
