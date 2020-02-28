WAVERLY – The Waverly boys basketball team finished a recent stretch with a record of 2-2.
The stretch started with a close 66-59 setback at home against the seventh-ranked Wahoo Warriors on Feb. 10.
The Vikings put together their best half of basketball in the first half and took a 27-20 lead into the locker room.
Wahoo outscored the home team 23-15 in the third quarter and the Vikings trailed 43-42 going into the fourth quarter.
Waverly had multiple chances to win the game down the stretch, but the Warriors were able to seal it by going 8-of-10 from behind the 3-point line in the second half.
“We had multiple opportunities in the last two minutes of the game to take the lead, and unfortunately, we couldn’t match them shot for shot down the stretch,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.
Senior Noah Stoddard led Waverly with 21 points and in assists with five.
Junior Andrew Heffelfinger came through with 18 more and senior Cole Murray added 11 points.
The Vikings returned to action on Feb. 13 when they played host to the third-ranked Hastings Tigers.
The Vikings played hard, but came up on the short end of a 52-41 setback.
The game was tied at eight after one quarter and the Vikings trailed 21-15 at the half.
The teams traded baskets in the second half with the Tigers outscoring the Vikings 31-26.
“I loved how we started the first 4 minutes of the game. Hastings struggled to get open looks vs our zone and we built an early 6-0 lead. But their patience and making the extra pass, really set them up for success. Props to them for their tough, grind it out win,” Reeder added.
Heffelfinger led Waverly with 13 points while Stoddard chimed in with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Waverly was able to get back into the win column on Valentine’s Day with a 56-43 road win against Plattsmouth.
The Vikings used a 7-0 run to end the first half to take a 28-13 lead into the locker room. The Viking lead grew to 18 in the second half.
Reeder was unhappy with his team’s effort in the fourth quarter. Plattsmouth scored 21 of their 43 points in the final eight minutes.
“We were locked in and focused for 3 quarters, but unfortunately basketball is a 4 quarter game and we got lackadaisical in the 4th, allowing them to cut our lead down to 10 points,” said Reeder.
Murray scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Vikings in scoring.
Stoddard finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Heffelfinger added 12 points and three rebounds against the Devils.
The Vikings made it two wins in a row with a 61-52 home win over Beatrice on Feb. 21.
The Vikings turned in one of their most complete performances of the season and were led by Stoddard’s 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“He scored 17 first half points, and had a stretch where he had eight points in about two minutes, which really helped increase our lead going into halftime. Then on the two first possessions of the half, he hits a three and then gets a steal and hit Andrew Heffelfinger for a layup,” Reeder added.
Heffelfinger, Murray and Drew Miller combined for 31 points against the Orangemen.
Waverly opened postseason play on Monday night against Plattsmouth. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.