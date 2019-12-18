BLAIR – The Waverly boy’s basketball team improved to 3-1 with road wins over York and Blair last week.
The Vikings trailed the Dukes 10-9, but outscored the home team 43-16 the rest of the way to pull away for the win on Dec. 12.
“I was very happy with our effort and execution on the defensive end of the court. We are doing a better job of communicating, being active with our hands, and not taking breaks. York is always a tough place to play, so to come away with a double-digit win on the road says something about the leadership of our two seniors, Noah Stoddard and Barrett Skrobecki,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.
Stoddard led the Vikings with 16 points and he also added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sophomore Drew Miller added 11 points and six rebounds.
Sophomore Cole Murray filled up the stat sheet with four points.
Junior Andrew Heffelfinger added seven points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists.
On Friday night it was another great defensive effort which led to a 53-30 road win in Blair against the Bears.
The Vikings limited the Bears to just six field goals the entire game and the Bears didn’t make their first field goal until the three minute mark of the first half.
The Vikings lead 11-3 after one quarter and 26-9 at the half.
“I loved our mindset that we came into the game with. We faced some early adversity but our guys never wavered. The guys bought into the game plan and executed it to perfection, especially on the defensive end,” added Reeder.
Stoddard scored eight of his game-high 17 points in the third quarter and added five assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Heffelfinger also scored 17 points for the Vikings on 7-of-11 shooting from the field.
Junior Adam Benes added seven points and Miller added five points and pulled down a team-best eight rebounds.
