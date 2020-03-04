SCOTTSBLUFF – The Waverly boys basketball team saw their season end seconds away from qualifying for the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament.
The 14th seeded Vikings were defeated by the third-seeded Scottsbluff Bearcats 63-61 in overtime on Feb. 29.
Prior to playing the Bearcats, the Vikings earned sub-district victories over Plattsmouth and Platteview at Platteview High School.
The Vikings opened tournament play with a 40-29 win over Plattsmouth on Feb. 24.
The Devils slowed the Vikings with their defensive game plan in the first half.
“Credit to them and their game plan in the first half. They limited some of the things we wanted to do and we couldn’t get into any type of rhythm. We had a feeling it was going to be that way since it was the third time playing them in a month,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.
The Vikings trailed 15-11 going into the locker room.
Coach Reeder and the Vikings made adjustments at the half and were able to pull away in the second half.
Senior Noah Stoddard scored 14 points and added four rebounds and three assists.
Junior Andrew Heffelfinger scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Less than 24 hours later the Vikings returned to the floor for a contest against Platteview Trojans.
The Vikings held the Trojans nearly 30 points under their season average and were able to advance to a district final with a 36-30 victory.
The game was close throughout and was tied at 20 going into the fourth quarter.
“Overall, this was not the game we expected though, we thought it had a feeling of a shootout and it was the complete opposite, which we were okay with. The 8-0 run in fourth quarter turned out to be the difference in the game,” Reeder added.
The Vikings outscored the Trojans 16-10 in the fourth quarter.
Heffelfinger led all scorers with 14 points.
Stoddard added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.
The win propelled the Vikings into the Class B-3 District Championship against the Bearcats in Scottsbluff.
The game was a battle for 36 minutes and after the smoke cleared it was the home team escaping with the narrow victory.
“This was probably one of the best high school basketball games I
have been a part of in the 17 years I have been coaching. It was a well-played game from both teams, who both did not want their season to end. Credit to them to making one more play than we did in OT,” said Reeder.
Stoddard hit a pair of free throws with one second left in regulation to force overtime.
Heffelfinger had the game of his career, finishing with a game-high 33 points which included a pair of critical 3-pointers in the overtime period.
In addition to Heffelfinger’s 33, Stoddard added 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals.
The 2-1 finish in postseason play ended the Vikings season with a record of 13-10.
