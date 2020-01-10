OMAHA – The Waverly Vikings fell to 1-8 on the season after dropping road contests against a pair of ranked opponents.
The week started with a 47-26 loss at Crete on Jan. 2.
The top-ranked Cardinals built a 34-8 halftime lead and cruised in the second half to a 21-point home win.
Senior Ellie Bream scored half of the Viking points in Crete, finishing with 13. She scored all eight of the team’s points in the first half.
Junior guard Julia Martin added four points.
The Vikings remained on the road to take on the seventh-ranked Omaha Gross Catholic Cougars on Jan. 4.
The Vikings were extremely competitive for 32 minutes against the talented Tigers.
The game was tied after three quarters at 25, but the Vikings were outscored 17-7 in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 42-32 win over the home team.
Bream had a big game for the Vikings, finishing with a career-high 17 points.
Martin added eight points for Waverly.
Waverly returned home on Jan. 9 to play host to conference foe Norris. Results will appear in next week’s Waverly News.
