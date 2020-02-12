WAVERLY – The Waverly girls basketball team scored a season—high 67 points while earning a 67-44 home win over the Ralston Rams on Feb. 4.
The Lady Vikings sank a season-high 13 3-pointers and were led by a career-high 21 points from senior Ellie Bream. Bream sank five 3-pointers against the Rams.
The Vikings scored 37 first half points and led by 27 points after two quarters.
Sophomore guard Maci Steckelberg sank four 3-pointers and added 12 points for Waverly.
Junior Macy Persinger and teammate Abbie Carter scored nine points apiece.
The Lady Vikings returned to action on Friday night when they welcomed the Aurora Huskies to town for a contest.
The game with the Huskies went back-and-forth until the visitors were able to pull out the 43-37 victory over the Vikings.
Senior Julia Martin led the Vikings in scoring with 17. She made 7-of-10 from the free throw line.
Bream added eight points for Waverly.
The Vikings played the Wahoo Warriors on Monday night at home, results will appear in next week’s Waverly News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.