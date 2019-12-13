WAVERLY – The Waverly boys basketball team opened the season with a contest in Grand Island against the Northwest Vikings on Friday night.
Not much went right for the visitors and they were defeated 52-33.
Waverly trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but the home team was able to extend their lead to 38-20 at the half.
The Vikings struggled offensively in the second half and could not ever get back into the game.
Waverly was limited to just 13 points over the final 16 minutes.
Senior Noah Stoddard led Waverly with 18 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.
Teammate Cole Murray added three points and three rebounds.
“We did not show up ready to play Varsity basketball, plain and simple. We have a motto of being a “dawg” and we were too afraid to get dirty and do the little things to even be competitive. Credit GINW, they came out aggressive and hit their open shots when we weren’t rotating,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.
The Vikings rebounded with a 40-33 home victory over Class A Elkhorn on Saturday afternoon in Waverly.
Stoddard filled up the state sheet with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Sophomore Drew Miller added 11 points and four rebounds.
Senior Barrett Skrobecki added three points, six rebounds and 1 steal.
“We played with an intensity and fire that I have not seen from this group, ever,” said Reeder. “We did the little things like diving on the floor for loose balls, taking charges, and consistently boxing out or putting a hand up on shooters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.