BLAIR – The Waverly wrestling team finished eighth at the Class B-2 district tournament at Blair High School after compiling 81 team points.
The Vikings will send four grapplers to the state meet, including 126-pound junior Trae Greve.
Greve will be making his second consecutive appearance in Omaha after finishing fourth at the district meet in Blair. Greve finished 4-2 at the district meet and will take a 26-7 record into the state meet.
170-pound junior Evan Canoyer will be looking for his third state medal when he competes in Omaha this week.
Canoyer finished runner-up at 160 pounds last season as a sophomore.
He won three matches at district meet in Blair, improving his record to 25-1 on the season. Canoyer edged Kobe Lyons of York 3-2 in the 170-pound match for gold.
195-pound sophomore Wyatt Fanning advanced to the state tournament after posting a fourth-place finish in Blair. Fanning won three matches and will take a 27-13 record into Omaha.
Sophomore Jacob Krauter will join his Waverly teammates in Omaha after finishing second at the district meet in the 220-pound weight division.
Krauter’s lone loss in Blair came at the hands of Brayan Rodriguez of York in the 220-pound match for gold.
120-pounder Kemper Reed finished with 2-2 record in Blair and ended his year with a record of 18-17.
152-pounder Warren Rolf finished with a record of 1-2 in Blair and ended his year with a mark of 17-24.
182-pounder Robbie Wilson won two matches in Blair and finished his campaign with a record of 13-20.
