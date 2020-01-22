WAVERLY – The Waverly Vikings finished with a 1-1 record last week while splitting games against Bennington and Seward last week.
The Vikings battled for four quarters against the Badgers on the road, but came up on the short end of a 59-51 score on Jan 16.
“Even though we came up a bit short against one of the top teams in our conference, I was very proud of the guys tonight. Bennington is a very tough place to place, and the last few trips up there has not been so kind to us, so to be in a tight game with them from start to finish really showed us what we can do when we play as a team,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.
The Vikings led 15-10 after one quarter, but were outscored 16-8 in the second quarter.
Waverly trailed 39-36 going into the fourth quarter and the home team made just a few more plays down the stretch and pulled out the win.
“I thought there were two big plays in the game, they hit a corner three to end the 1st half that put them up one, and then after we started the second half on an 8 to 0 run, we got a technical foul on an inadvertent elbow on a loose ball. They got a four-point possession and our five-point lead with the ball possibly, was dwindled down to one,” added Reeder.
Senior Noah Stoddard scored 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Junior Andrew Heffelfinger added 16 points, three rebounds and two steals.
The Vikings got back into the win column with a hard-fought 48-42 defensive battle victory over Seward at home on Saturday.
The game was tied at 30 going into the final quarter. The Vikings outscored the visitors 18-12 in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.
The Vikings changed defenses in the fourth quarter to slow the Bluejays over the final eight minutes.
“In a game like that where every possession matters late in the game, I was happy our guys executed down the stretch and pulled out a gritty win,” Reeder added.
Heffelfinger scored a career-high 19 points and was
efficient while making 6-of-8 from the field
Stoddard added seven points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Sophomore Cole Murray poured in 14 points and added three steals.
The split moved the Viking record to 7-5 on the year.
