OMAHA – The Waverly boys basketball team split a pair of road games against Crete and Omaha Gross Catholic last week.
The week started with a tough 40-35 setback on the road against the Cardinals.
Waverly trailed 30-24 going into the fourth quarter and six with 15 seconds left before having a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.
The Vikings missed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining.
“Even though we lost a very tough, hard fought game, I was very proud of our effort. We don’t give up and that’s a quality I like in our guys,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.
The Vikings were able to stay close despite playing without seniors Noah Stoddard and Barrett Skrobecki who missed the game with illness.
Sophomore Hogan Wingrove stepped in and played well, finishing with seven rebounds.
Junior Andrew Heffelfinger led the Vikings in scoring with 10 points and added nine rebounds.
Sophomore Cole Murray and junior Adam Benes each added seven points apiece against Crete.
“I thought the difference in the game is when we got careless with the ball in the middle of the second quarter, and they got six to eight points off of our turnovers. We preach you can’t give up free points in a game that will be the first one to 40, and that proved to be the difference tonight,” Reeder added.
The Vikings returned to the floor for a game against Omaha Gross Catholic on Jan. 4.
The two teams combined for just 17 points in the first half and Waverly led 13-4 going into the locker room.
“We might have set the game of basketball back about 50 years tonight, when we led 13 to 4 going into halftime. We were joking going into the locker room that that is one heck of a baseball score going into the 7th inning, but not a halftime basketball game,” Reeder added.
The Vikings played better offensively in the second half and pulled away for the 48-24 victory.
Heffelfinger led the Vikings with 12 points.
Sophomore Drew Miller added nine points and Stoddard and Benes combined for 14 more.
The win moved the Viking record to 6-3 on the season.
