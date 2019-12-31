WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking girls basketball team lost to the top-ranked team in Class C-1 in the opening round of the annual Waverly Holiday Tournament held at Waverly High School on Dec. 27-28.
The Lincoln Christian Crusaders broke open a close game in the second half and pulled away for the 65-43 victory over Waverly on Friday morning.
The loss dropped the Viking record to 1-5 while the Crusaders remained undefeated at 8-0. The Vikings went toe-to-toe with the Crusaders the entire first half and trailed just 31-29 going into the third quarter.
Unfortunately for the Vikings they were outscored 34-14 over the final 16 minutes of the game.
Senior Julia Martin led the Vikings in scoring with 12 points while sophomore guard Emelia Rourke added eight more.
Senior Ellie Bream and freshman Paige Radenslaben came through with six apiece.
The Vikings returned to the floor on Saturday morning for a contest with in the consolation game.
The Vikings faced another talented team in the consolation game, squaring off against the Norris Titans.
The Vikings struggled on the offensive end and managed just 22 points in the 65-22 loss to the Titans.
The Vikings failed to score 10 points in any of the four quarters and trailed 29-11 at the half.
Martin scored 11 of the team’s 22 points and Radenslaben added four more.
The 1-6 Vikings will play on the road on Jan. 2 when they travel to Crete to take on the undefeated Cardinals.
