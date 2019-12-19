CRETE – After finishing 2-1 at the Fairbury Quadrangular the Waverly wrestling team traveled to Crete for a 15-team invitational on Dec. 14.
The Vikings finished fifth as a team after scoring 121.5 points.
170-pound junior Evan Canoyer captured first place at the meet and scored 25.5 points for the Vikings. Canoyer won three matches including a narrow 2-1 decision over Burton Brandt of Syracuse in the 170-pound championship match. The three wins improved Canoyer’s season record to 11-1.
Viking Wyatt Fanning improved to 9-2 on the season after splitting a pair of matches and finishing second in Crete.
Fanning was pinned by Seth Firmanik of Fairbury in the 195-pound title match up.
Four other Vikings finished fourth at the Saturday meet.
113-pounder Drew Hollibaugh was pinned by Konner Schluckebier of Milford in the match for third place. Hollibaugh finished 3-2 in Crete.
126-pounder Trae Greve also finished fourth at the meet after compiling a record of 2-2. Greve was pinned by Nathan Patak of Wilber-Clatonia in the match for the third place. The loss dropped Greve’s record to 6-2 on the season.
138-pounder Garrett Jenkins also finished fourth at the Crete Invitational after splitting four matches.
Viking Robbie Wilson improved to 7-7 on the season after finishing 3-2 in Crete. He also finished in fourth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.