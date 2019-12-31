WAVERLY – The Waverly Vikings improved to 5-2 on the season after splitting a pair of contests at the Waverly Holiday Tournament.
The Vikings started the tournament with a difficult 59-35 setback at the hands of the Lincoln Christian Crusaders.
The Crusaders came out red-hot in the first quarter and scored 23 points while building a 23-14 lead.
The Vikings scored just 21 points over the final three quarters and the Crusaders continued to pull away in the second half while outscoring Waverly 30-14 over the final 16 minutes.
Senior Noah Stoddard finished with 15 points to lead the Vikings while teammates Andrew Heffelfinger and Cole Murray combined for 15 more.
The Vikings were able to rebound on Saturday with a 71-55 victory over the South
Sioux City Cardinals.
The game was tied at 16 after one quarter, but the Vikings were able to break the game open in the second quarter by outscoring Cardinals 24-8.
Heffelfinger finished with a career-high 23 points to lead the Vikings in scoring. Murray added 21 and Stoddard came through with 15 more.
The Vikings will take to the road on Jan. 2 to play the 4-4 Crete Cardinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.