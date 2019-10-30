KEARNEY – The Waverly boys’ cross country team finished 12th as a team at the Nebraska Cross Country State Championship in Kearney, Oct. 25.
Junior Conrad Schroeder was the high finisher for the Vikings, placing 20th.
Norris senior Zachary Vanbrocklin won the individual title in Class B with Omaha Skutt taking the boys’ team title.
In girls’ action, the Waverly team did not qualify but had three individual runners compete.
Senior Madison Schwarzenbach led all Viking finishers with a 56th place finish followed by junior Grace Lange, 67th, and junior Leah Rasmussen, 70th.
