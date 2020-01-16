WAVERLY – The Waverly girls basketball team fell to 1-9 on the season after losing their only game last week.
The Lady Vikings got off to a slow start and were not able to recover while falling to Norris 59-33 at home.
Norris led 20-9 after one quarter and 33-14 at the half while cruising to the 26-point road EMC victory.
Seniors Ellie Bream and Julia Martin led the Vikings in scoring with nine points apiece.
Junior Macy Persinger added eight points for the Vikings.
Waverly played host to Beatrice on Tuesday night. Results from the game will appear in the next week’s Waverly News.
