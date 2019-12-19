BLAIR – The Waverly girls basketball team played a pair of road games last week starting with a conference tilt in York on Dec. 12. York pulled away in the second half for the 50-26 victory.
York got off to a fast start in the first quarter, putting up 18 points to build a 10-point lead.
The Lady Vikes played York even in the second quarter and the home team went into the locker room up 25-15.
Waverly struggled to score in the second half, scoring just four points in the third quarter and coming up with just seven in the fourth.
The Vikings finished with just 11 field goals and were able to convert on just 1-of-8 from the free throw line.
Vikings Ellie Bream and Julia Martin combined to score 19 of the 26 points for the visitors.
Twenty-four hours later the Vikings returned to the floor for a game against the Blair Bears at Blair High School.
The Bears built a first half lead and then hung on for a 54-36 win over the Vikings, keeping the visitors winless on the season.
Bream led the Vikings with 10 points.
Martin added seven more and junior Macy Persinger came through six points.
The Vikings will look to get their first win of the season when they travel to Nebraska City for a contest on Dec. 21.
