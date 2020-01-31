PLATTSMOUTH – The Waverly Viking wrestling team took eight wrestlers to Plattsmouth on Saturday to take part in the annual invitational held at Plattsmouth High School.
The Vikings finished 13 at the meet after scoring 57.5 points.
The Vikings wrestled again without state medalists Kaleb Canoyer and Trevor Brown.
Junior Trae Greve scored 18 points at the meet and ended up third while wrestling at 126 pounds. Greve improved to 17-5 on the season after posting a record of 3-1.
Sophomore Wyatt Fanning added a third place finish while grappling at 195 pounds. Fanning scored 17 points at the meet and im-
proved to 20-7 after his 3-1 finish.
220-pound sophomore Jacob Krauter finished 2-2 at the meet and moved his season record to 15-9 on the year with his fourth place finish.
Viking Kemper Reed (120) finished 1-2 at the meet and ended up sixth.
Vikings Austin Meyer (138) and Warren Rolf (152) also won matches in Plattsmouth.
