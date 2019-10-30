WAVERLY – Waverly football woke up from a sleepy first quarter and scored five second quarter touchdowns on its way to a 49-7 win over the Ralston Rams in Waverly Friday.
The first quarter looked reminiscent of the slow start the Vikings got off to a week prior versus Plattsmouth but this time they didn’t wait until the second half to lay it on.
Senior running back Ethan Kastens started the scoring in the first quarter with a 50-yard touchdown run around the right side to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.
It was the only scoring in the opening period as Waverly had some special teams mishaps that slowed the Vikings down.
Ralston recovered the opening kick-off after successfully executing an onside kick.
The ensuing Ralston drive would end in a missed 42-yard field goal.
Three plays later, Kastens would break his long touchdown run.
The next Ralston drive would seemingly end in a punt but another miscue would give the Rams new life.
The Rams punt struck a Viking player in the back and was pounced on by Ralston to give the drive new life but the Waverly defense would show the resolve it has relied on all year.
The Vikings would force the Rams to turn the ball over on downs and five plays later, junior running back Evan Canoyer would find the end zone from seven yards out to make it 14-0.
Canoyer’s touchdown came just six seconds into the second quarter and it would set off a Viking offensive onslaught.
After the Viking touchdown, Ralston would have its best chance to make it a game.
After a 44-yard screen pass to Ralston sophomore running back Rashad Madden, the Rams were set up deep in Vikings’ territory with first and goal from the Waverly nine-yard line.
The Rams would try and find the end zone through the air but only found Waverly’s junior defensive back Zane Schawang.
Schawang’s interception gave the ball to the Vikings at their own 20-yard line and five plays later the seniors would shine on senior night.
Senior quarterback Mason Nieman found senior receiver Barrett Skrobecki down the middle through the air. Skrobecki would shrug off a Ralston tackler and race to the end zone for a 67-yard touchdown. With just less than eight minutes left in the second quarter, the rout was on.
Schawang would score his first of two touchdowns in the game to make it 28-0.
Ralston’s ensuing drive would end in a fumble recovered by senior linebacker Treyton Kozal at the Ralston 14-yard line.
Two plays later, senior receiver Noah Stoddard would saunter in untouched from nine yards out to make it 35-0.
The ensuing Ralston drive ended in another fumble and three plays later Schawang added his second touchdown from 33 yards out.
In less than two minutes and a total of seven plays from scrimmage, the Vikings scored 21 points to run away from the Rams.
The Vikings would add another touchdown in the second half after Ralston fumbled the half’s opening kickoff.
Junior quarterback Nolan Wiese scored one for the reserves as the starters spent much of the second half trying to stay warm on the sideline.
All told, 13 different Vikings had a registered a rushing yard. Schawang led all rushers with 97 yards on only five carries and the two touchdowns. Kastens added 87 yards as the Vikings rolled to 346 rushing yards as a team and 97 passing yards.
The senior class, playing its last regular season game at Viking Stadium, dotted the stat line.
Seniors had hand in three Waverly touchdowns, two rushing and one through the air, and two seniors were the top tacklers for the Vikings.
It is a senior class that Head Coach Reed Manstedt said he won’t soon forget.
“I told (the seniors) this, before the season started, they’re always going to be a special group to me because they’re my first group at Waverly,” Manstedt said.
Manstedt said that the seniors could have rejected him in his first year but chose to buy in and that made all the difference to the Vikings’ season.
“These boys could’ve looked at me as an outsider and they didn’t, they accepted me in,” Manstedt said. “We were a group a lot of people didn’t give a lot of love to and we just tied for the best regular season record in school history.”
The Vikings will now take that school record 8-1 record into the Class B State Playoffs with some lofty goals in mind.
The No. 3 seeded Vikings will face a familiar opponent in the first round when the No. 14 seeded Omaha Gross Cougars travel to Waverly for a rematch of Waverly’s Sept. 27 43-21 win.
The Cougars never really tested Waverly in that first go-around as the Vikings burst out to a 37-7 first half lead and never looked back.
The Vikings and Cougars are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Viking Stadium in Waverly, Friday, Nov. 1.
