LINCOLN – The Waverly High School wrestling team traveled to Lincoln for the Pius X Dual tournament held at Lincoln Pius High School on Dec. 7.
The Vikings earned dual wins against Lincoln Northeast (36-36, tiebreaker victory) and Norris (54-28) and lost to Lincoln Pius X (42-33), Omaha Central (42-38) and Beatrice (51-22).
170-pounder Evan Canoyer breezed his way to five wins in Lincoln. Canoyer pinned two opponents, scored an 11-3 decision and earned a pair of forfeits while remaining undefeated on the season.
Waverly’s Austin Meyer went 4-1 at the dual meet in Lincoln. Meyer scored three pinfalls and a come-from-behind 5-4 decision victory. His lone loss came at the hands of Omaha Central’s Christopher Kueny by first period pinfall.
Waverly’s Will Franzen earned three pinfalls and a 9-0 major decision in Lincoln. His lone loss came at the hands of Cole Maschmann of Beatrice by first period pinfall.
220-pound sophomore Wyatt Fanning also finished 4-1 at the Pius Dual Meet. Fanning won four contested matches with his only loss coming at the hands of Dylan Meyer of Norris.
Viking Jacob Krauter finished 3-2 in Lincoln. He finished with two first period pinfalls and a forfeit for his three victories.
Prior to competing in Lincoln the Vikings were defeated in a dual at Syracuse High School (27-52).
