CENTRAL CITY – The Raymond Central Mustang wrestling team was busy over the holiday weekend.
The Mustangs finished with a record of 3-2 while competing in the Central City Holiday Dual Tournament on Dec. 28.
The Mustangs defeated Mount Michael Benedictine 54-12, Centura 66-6 and Grand Island Junior Varsity 68-6. Raymond Central was dealt their first two dual losses of the season at the hands of Omaha Bryan 12-62 and Central City 32-42.
Junior Mitch Albrecht remained undefeated on the season after finishing 5-0 at the dual tournament winning four contested matches.
132-pounder Logan Bryce also finished 5-0 at the Central City dual meet, winning four of his matches by pinfall and another by forfeit.
Sophomore Conner Kreikemeier remained unbeaten on the season after finishing with a perfect 5-0 mark in Central City. Kreikemeier won three contested matches and earned a pair of forfeits. Junior John Karpov finished with a 4-1 record at the dual meet after jumping between the 160 and 170-pound weight classes.
Junior Skyler Sterns also finished 4-1 on Saturday while competing in the 220-pound and 285-pound weight classes.
The Mustangs will return to action on Jan. 4 to take part in the Wood River Dual Tournament.
