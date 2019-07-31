COLUMBUS – The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Senior Legion baseball team saw their season come to an end with a 5-1 loss at the hands of the Fremont Tigers in Class A Area 6 Tournament action in Columbus on July 22.
Fremont scored all five of their runs in the first three innings and never trailed.
Waverly scored their run in the top of the fourth inning and were limited to just four base hits.
Easton Hovelsrud drove in teammate Thatcher Kozal with the Vikings’ lone tally in the fourth inning.
Maverick Wylder and Nolan Brown split time on the mound for Waverly and it was Wylder who took the loss.
The season ends for Waverly with a record of 28-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.