BENNINGTON – Waverly scored five touchdowns, all from the running game, to down Bennington 34-20 at Bennington, Friday night.
The Vikings, #6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Sept. 2 ratings, jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead on the legs of two touchdowns runs from senior quarterback Mason Nieman.
Junior running back Evan Canoyer accounted for one first half touchdown and two more in the second half as the Badgers never got close.
The home team scored 20 points in the second half but never got closer than 14 points of the Vikings.
The loss drops the Badgers to 0-2. Bennington faced #1 Omaha Skutt in week one and heads to #3 Norris for week three.
Waverly improves to 2-0 on the young season. The Vikings will host Omaha Roncalli, Friday, Sept. 13.
The Crimson Pride (1-1) lost Friday to #1 Omaha Skutt, 42-34.
