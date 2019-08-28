WAVERLY – The Vikings softball team, rated No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason ratings, dropped the first pair of games while salvaging two wins to start the 2019 season.
In the season opener at Seward the Vikings fell 2-1.
Waverly held a tense one-run lead heading into the sixth inning where they would run into trouble.
The Bluejays, No. 8 in the preseason ratings by the Omaha World-Herald, scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and then held the Vikings scoreless in the top of the seventh to escape with the win.
Kendall Hartley had the lone RBI in the loss. Kennedi Claycomb pitched a complete game, surrendering just seven hits.
On Friday, the softball team headed to Omaha for the Cougar Classic hosted by Gross Catholic High School.
The Vikings kicked off the Classic with a game versus the Douglas County West Falcons.
Claycomb continued her strong pitching with a complete game shutout as the Vikings won 2-0.
Claycomb had eight strikeouts and only allowed one hit to shut the Falcons down.
Morgan Schuelke paced the Waverly squad offensively with two hits.
In game two of the Cougar Classic, Waverly fell to Class A foe, Omaha Westside.
The Vikings were struck by the sixth inning blues again as another late lead slipped away.
Carrying a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth, the Warriors plated three and shut the Vikings out from there to take a 4-2 win.
Claycomb once again pitched a complete game, tallying seven strikeouts and allowing six hits. The Vikings matched the Warriors hit total with six but committed five errors in the field compared to Westside’s two.
Hartley added another RBI to her early season total and accrued three hits.
The final game versus Omaha Duchesne saw the Vikings clean up their act defensively.
The Vikings only committed one error and strung together seven hits to beat Duchesne, 5-1.
Sydney Griffin and Tara Tenopir both had two hits while Claycomb had another strong performance in the circle.
Seven strikeouts in seven innings and only allowing two walks, Claycomb finished the week strong.
Waverly will continue with regular season play this week, highlighted by the Lincoln Public Schools Invite on Aug. 31.
