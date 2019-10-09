RAYMOND – The Raymond Central football team ran into a buzzsaw on Friday losing to No. 1 Wahoo 47-0 at home.
The Warriors came into the game only allowing four points a game and the Wahoo defense was the story of the game all night long.
Raymond Central would feel the bite of the Warrior defense early.
After a run by sophomore running back Logan Bryce and a false start penalty, the Mustangs were faced with a second and 12 at their own 24-yard line.
What looked to be a Mustang pass play broke down quickly from pressure by the Wahoo defense forcing Raymond Central sophomore quarterback Conner Kreikemeier to try and scramble.
Kreiekemeier was unable to secure the ball first and it slipped from his grasp only to be pounced on by a Wahoo defender, setting the Warrior offense up at the Raymond Central 11-yard line.
Four plays later, on a fourth and one from the Raymond Central two-yard line, Wahoo senior running back Trevin Luben plunged in for the opening score to make it 7-0 with almost 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
Raymond Central was only able to bring the ball out to its own 10-yard line on the ensuing kickoff and, hampered by a delay of game penalty, kicked the ball back to the Warriors after a three-and-out.
The Warriors would once again start a drive inside Mustang territory, something that would plague Raymond Central all night.
Six plays later, Wahoo senior quarterback Thomas Waido would connect with senior Peyten Walling for an 11-yard touchdown pass to put the Warriors up 14-0.
The Warrior first quarter onslaught would not let up there.
After another poor return, Raymond Central began its third drive from inside its own red zone.
On their own 17-yard line, the Mustangs would lose another fumble and set the Warriors up at the Raymond Central 11-yard line.
Though not clicking on offense, the Mustang defense took the opportunity to show that Raymond Central was not just going to lie down.
The Mustang defense stuffed a first down run for a loss of five yards.
A Wahoo run up the middle garnered only slightly better results to move it back to the Mustang 13-yard line.
The Warrior drive ended short of the end zone on an incomplete pass and Wahoo was forced to kick a 31-yard field goal to make it 17-0 with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
Another poor Mustang return and another Mustang three-and-out gave the Warriors the ball back as the second quarter started.
Wahoo would move from the Raymond Central 39-yard line to the nine-yard line but would once again be denied the end zone.
Raymond Central’s Kreikemeier came up big from his safety spot to knock away a Warrior pass to force a fourth down.
The Warriors would only complete three of ten attempts passing on the night as the Mustang pass defense was a bright spot in the loss.
Wahoo would cash in another three points from the foot of senior kicker Jesus Zaragoza to make it 20-0 with just about nine minutes to play in the half.
Next Mustang drive would follow the familiar theme: three-and-out, punt, Wahoo drive, Wahoo points on the board.
This time the Warriors would hit pay dirt. Luben would take a handoff for 33 yards down to the Mustang one-yard line then bust in one play later to make it 27-0.
Two more Warrior second quarter drives would start inside the Raymond Central 40-yard line and both times the Warriors would find the end zone.
One a 21-yard Luben run and Walling would add a rushing touchdown to his earlier touchdown catch to make the score 40-0 at the half.
The Mustangs would end the half with no first downs and two turnovers.
The running clock rule was in effect for the second half and the Warriors scored a lone third quarter touchdown on a run from sophomore running back Colin Ludvik.
The Mustangs ended the game with four first downs and 44 total yards in the loss.
Head Coach Wade Houchin said that he knew it would be a tough game going in but that there were positives to take away from a battle with the No. 1 team all the while injuries have ripped the senior core from the team.
“We did some good things. There were some things to take away,” Houchin said. “I feel like everybody feels better, which is a moral victory. That’s not something we’re after obviously but our circumstances are what they are.”
