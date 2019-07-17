WAVERLY - The Waverly junior legion baseball team took advantage of some home cooking over the weekend to secure the Class B Area 2 tournament title.
The sixth-seeded Vikings won all four of their games, including a 7-0 shutout win over Springfield in Tuesday's championship game.
The Vikings will play in the Class B state tournament beginning on July 20 in McCook.
