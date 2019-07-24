MCCOOK – The Waverly Junior Legion baseball team opened the Class B state tournament in McCook with a 10-5 opening round win over Broken Bow on July 20.
The Vikings returned to action on July 21 when they squared off against Central City in winner’s bracket contest.
The game was close the entire way, but in the end it was Central City pulling out the 6-4 victory.
The Vikings attempted to remain alive in state tournament play on Monday afternoon when they squared off against Omaha Roncalli in an elimination game.
Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
