WAVERLY – A Waverly man was arrested Tuesday morning on felony charges following a welfare check at his residence.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Tom Brookhauser said John K. Gall, 41, was arrested by deputies after a brief struggle involving a minor. The incident also left a deputy with an injured knee.
Brookhauser said that deputies were called to perform a welfare check by a family member of Gall’s after they re-ceived distressing texts from him.
After making contact with Gall at his residence at 14251 Paris St., the deputies tried to put him in emergency protective custody. Brookhauser said that Gall resisted attempts to take him into custody.
According to Brookhauser, Gall then jumped on his young son and was screaming that he did not want to go with the deputies.
In the process of subduing Gall, Brookhauser said that a deputy injured his knee. The deputy was checked at a hospital and released.
Gall faces several charges, including felony child abuse, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Brookhauser said Wednesday that Gall remains in the county jail awaiting arraignment on Friday morning.
