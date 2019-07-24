COLUMBUS – The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Senior Legion team wrapped up the regular season with a game against Plattsmouth before opening play in the Class A Area 6 tournament in Columbus on July 19.
The Vikings hosted Plattsmouth on July 17 and cruised to a 12-4 six-inning win over the Devils.
Empire scored seven runs in the first inning and never looked back while posting the eight-run victory.
The Vikings were able to win despite committing five errors defensively.
Waverly made up for it by coming up with 13 hits offensively.
Ethan Kastens paved the way with a two-run home run. Thatcher Kozal drove in a pair of runs with a double. Connor Johnson also drove in a pair of runs against the Devils.
The Vikings used six different pitchers and it was starter Kaleb Carrillo earning the win after working a scoreless first frame.
Empire Netting opened postseason play with a convincing 11-2 win over host Columbus on July 19 at Pawnee Park.
A four-run first inning got the game off to a great start for the visiting Vikings.
The Vikings had 13 hits for a second straight game and were led by shortstop Nolan Brown. Brown finished with three hits, two doubles, scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Jay Adams also came through with three base hits, Thatcher Kozal and Sawyer Schroeder added home runs. Ian Steinmeyer added two hits and drove in three.
Jonah Reiser earned the win on the mound for Waverly, working five innings of one-run, two hit baseball.
The Vikings returned to the field on July 20 to square off against the Gretna Dragons in a winner’s bracket contest.
Waverly fell behind 4-0 and despite a sixth inning rally, fell by a score of 4-3.
After finishing with 26 hits in their last two wins, the Viking offense was limited to just five against the Dragons.
Rhett Jordon finished with three of them. Reiser and Easton Hovelsrud each came through with run-scoring hits in the three-run sixth inning.
Ian Lanik suffered the loss on the mound.
The Vikings were supposed to play Fremont on July 21, but rain forced the game to be moved to July 22. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
