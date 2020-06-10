WAVERLY – The Waverly High School Class of 2020 will get a graduation ceremony after all. But things will be a little different.
Superintendent Dr. Corey Worrell told the District 145 Board of Education during the June 1 meeting that there will be an in-person graduation ceremony in Viking Stadium on June 14 at 2 p.m. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the school district to postpone the commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 16.
The ceremony will follow the state’s Directed Health Measures (DHM) that are in place and the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department approved the procedures for the event, Worrell said in his report to the board.
Seating will be limited to the graduates and their families. Each graduate will receive four tickets with assigned seats that will be provided before the ceremony. The event will also be live streamed through the website Striv.TV.
Because the event will be held outside, weather could be a factor. Worrell said the rain date is scheduled for July 26. If the weather does not cooperate on July 26, the event will be held virtually.
The superintendent also informed the board that prom will be cancelled, because it would be impossible to hold a dance and comply with social distancing rules that are in place. The same applies for the high school musical, he said.
All school facilities remain closed to students, with the exception of the weight room, which opened on June 8 to student athletes in a controlled program that follows the state regulations.
The board approved new hires and reassignments for 2020-2021. Amy Beeder will be the early childhood teacher at Eagle Elementary, replacing Lauren Arbuckle. The new high school social studies teacher will be Ryan Abbott, who replaces Natalie Madsen. The new speech language pathologist at Eagle Elementary will be Molly Johnson, who replaces Tracy McCoy. At Waverly Intermediate School, Sydney Franklin will join the special education department, replacing Molly Klabunde, who was reassigned to Waverly Middle School to replace Katie Steffens.
The board went into executive session twice, once to discuss and set administrative salaries and later to do the same for the superintendent’s salary.
The board approved setting Worrell’s salary at $168,810.00 for 2020-2021 and extended his contract an additional year. The other administrative salaries were set as follows: Megan Flohr, Eagle elementary principal, $94,379; Michelle Rezek, Hamlow elementary principal, $95,639; Craig Patzel, intermediate school principal, $100,326; Ross Ricenbaw, middle school principal, $107,804; George Schere, assistant middle school principal, $88,799; Adam Bauman, director of technology, $89,279; Megan Myers, high school principal, $117,200; Brad McMillan, high school activities director/assistant principal, $94,412; Delanie McMillan, director of student services, $108,864; Angie Plugge, director of learning (curriculum), $119,240; Robin Hoffman, business manager, $111,877 and Phillip Steffen, director of food service, $62,830.
The school board also approved a 2 percent rate increase for classified staff for 2020-2021. The cost to the district will be approximately $73,983.
The board also approved the addition of two color guard instructors, a frontline instructor and a drumline instructor for the Waverly Marching Band to the extra duty schedule at Category V. Their salary is to be paid for by the Band Boosters. The color guard instructors will be paid $2,000 a year, and the drumline and frontline instructors $2,500.
