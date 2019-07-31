WAHOO – The 17th annual Wahoo Kiwanis All-Star Classic will have something that none of the other 16 before it had.
Television coverage.
The annual baseball game held every summer at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo will be televised by News Channel Nebraska, a Nebraska based in-state television, radio and digital news service.
“That’s pretty neat I think. It will provide more exposure for our game and it will allow people who can’t make it to the game to be able to watch it on television,” said All-Star Committee Chairman Todd Hornung.
The game will be played Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. and will feature many of the top Senior American Legion baseball players from across the state of Nebraska.
Hornung was still accepting nominations on July 25, but already had 20 members and three coaches. Five Waverly and two Valparaiso Legion players have already been nominated and accepted for the game.
“It’s going really well. I have no doubt that we will have two really solid teams,” said Hornung.
Hornung said that he is hoping to have anywhere between 30 and 36 players for the nine inning game that will culminate a day full of activities for the all-stars.
All of the players will start their day with a team picture at 2:50 p.m.
After team photos, each team will be granted an hour and 15 minutes of practice time.
The annual hitting challenge will be held at 4:15 p.m. NCN will also be broadcasting the hitting challenge, according to Hornung.
After a break for dinner provided by the Wahoo Area Kiwanis Club, the teams will take the field in preparation for the game at 7 p.m.
Last year’s game was the most lopsided contest in series history, with the North scoring a 16-2 victory.
Kiwanis Nebraska-Iowa District Governor Sue Waldren of Lincoln will be throwing out the first pitch at the game and the Wahoo Club has extended invitations to Kiwanis Club members from across the division for a meet and greet before the game.
Awards for the Most Valuable
Players and winners of the hitting challenge will be announced at the end of the nine-inning game.
There will also be a special award named after “Wahoo Sam” Crawford given to any player who is able to leg out a triple.
Every single All-Star also walks away from the stadium with a trophy in his hand. The glove and ball award recognizes them for being selected to the “Kiwanis Nebraska All-Star Classic.”
Admission to the contest is $8 for adults and kids 6-to-12 will be admitted for $4.
Concessions will be sold throughout the game.
