WAVERLY – Waverly volleyball swept through the week to claim another tournament as the Vikings improved to 10-0 on the season.
The Vikings, rated No. 2 by the Omaha World-Herald, faced their biggest test in the final of the Norris Invitational versus the host Norris Titans on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Norris, rated No. 3, brought its own undefeated record into the final.
The game would be a battle of who could play a cleaner game and the Vikings proved to be sharper Saturday on its way to a 2-0 (25-19, 25-17) sweep.
The usual stars would grab the headlines.
Senior Annika Evans would play error-free volleyball, finishing with 22 assists in the game.
Senior middle blockers Atley Carey and Abby Plouzek combined for 10 kills and three blocks.
Junior outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein finished with 14 kills on 22 swings.
But the big difference would be the errors.
Waverly would end the match with only three hitting errors while Norris finished with 12.
The Titans would finish the game hitting only .216.
The victory claimed Waverly’s second weekend tournament championship of the season.
The sweep was the culmination of a day of sweeps.
Senior hitter Mollie Grosshans and Lauenstein would lead the Vikings offensively in a 2-0 (25-14, 25-14) sweep of the Crete Cardinals to start the day. They would combine for 20 of Waverly’s 28 kills in the match.
The Vikings would serve the Cardinals tough, finishing with eight aces.
The second match of the day would be a rematch of the Vikings Tuesday, Sept. 10 game with the Blair Bears.
The Vikings swept through the Bears easily Tuesday on the way to a 3-0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-11) sweep and Saturday would look similar.
Waverly as a team would hit at a .405 clip and finish with eight total aces on their way to a 2-0 (25-7, 25-11) sweep.
In the penultimate game of the tournament, Waverly took on the Seward Bluejays.
The Bluejays kept within arm’s reach of the Vikings in game one, but Waverly wouldn’t let them hang around in game two on the way to another 2-0 (25-17, 25-8) sweep.
While junior outside hitters Bailey Jeffers and Lauenstein were effective, they were not their usual efficient selves. The two combined for 12 kills on 31 swings and four errors, as they both hit under .300 for the match.
The Vikings would make up for their subpar attack with defense at the net.
Led by Plouzek and Grosshans, the Vikings finished with five total blocks for the match.
With the five wins on the week, the Vikings are the lone undefeated team in a brutally tough Class B division.
Previous No. 1 Omaha Skutt lost twice over the week at the Millard North Invitational and Waverly sits atop NSAA’s points leader list as of Sept. 16.
